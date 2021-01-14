China export growth slows in December but tops forecasts; imports quicken

China's exports grew more than expected in December, albeit at a slower pace than the month before, as global demand for Chinese goods remained solid, while import growth quickened, customs data showed on Thursday.

Exports rose 18.1% in December from a year earlier, slowing from a 21.1% jump in November. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to grow 15% year-on-year last month. Imports meanwhile rose 6.5% in December from a year earlier, quickening from 4.5% growth in November and beating expectations for a 5% increase in the Reuters poll.

Analysts have said Chinese exports will continue to be supported by demand for medical supplies and work-from-home products in major trading partners struggling with fresh waves of coronavirus infections. But there are some concerns that a rise in raw material prices and a recent rally in the local currency could squeeze exporters' profits. The onshore yuan strengthened 6.7% in 2020 -- its first annual rise in three years.

China posted a trade surplus of $78.17 billion in December. Analysts in the poll had expected the trade surplus to narrow to $72.35 billion from $75.40 billion in November. Its trade surplus with the United States narrowed to $29.92 billion in December from $37.42 billion in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)