Left Menu
Development News Edition

China export growth slows in December but tops forecasts; imports quicken

Imports meanwhile rose 6.5% in December from a year earlier, quickening from 4.5% growth in November and beating expectations for a 5% increase in the Reuters poll. Analysts have said Chinese exports will continue to be supported by demand for medical supplies and work-from-home products in major trading partners struggling with fresh waves of coronavirus infections.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 08:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 08:16 IST
China export growth slows in December but tops forecasts; imports quicken

China's exports grew more than expected in December, albeit at a slower pace than the month before, as global demand for Chinese goods remained solid, while import growth quickened, customs data showed on Thursday.

Exports rose 18.1% in December from a year earlier, slowing from a 21.1% jump in November. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to grow 15% year-on-year last month. Imports meanwhile rose 6.5% in December from a year earlier, quickening from 4.5% growth in November and beating expectations for a 5% increase in the Reuters poll.

Analysts have said Chinese exports will continue to be supported by demand for medical supplies and work-from-home products in major trading partners struggling with fresh waves of coronavirus infections. But there are some concerns that a rise in raw material prices and a recent rally in the local currency could squeeze exporters' profits. The onshore yuan strengthened 6.7% in 2020 -- its first annual rise in three years.

China posted a trade surplus of $78.17 billion in December. Analysts in the poll had expected the trade surplus to narrow to $72.35 billion from $75.40 billion in November. Its trade surplus with the United States narrowed to $29.92 billion in December from $37.42 billion in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Gavaskar entitled to his opinion, doesn't affect us one bit, says Paine

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine on Thursday said former India great Sunil Gavaskar is entitled to his opinion, but it does not affect the Australian team one bit. As the third Test between India and Australia ended as a draw, Sunil Gavaska...

Thailand Open: Doubles pair of Rankireddy, Shetty bow out

Indian mens doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Thursday bowed out of the Thailand Open after stumbling to a loss in the second round. The pair was defeated by the Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiaw...

Thousands of pilgrims take holy dip at Gangasagar on Makar Sankranti

Thousands of pilgrims took the holy dip on Makar Sankranti at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal, and offered prayers at the Kapil Muni temple here on Thursday.The pilgrimage is taking place amid strict COVID-19 health safety...

S&P Dow Jones Indices to remove oil giant CNOOC due to sanctions

SP Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday it will remove oil giant China National Offshore Oil Corps CNOOC securities due to U.S. sanctions.The securities CNOOC Ltd ADR and CNOOC Ltd H Shares will be removed from impacted indices on or be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021