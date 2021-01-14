Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warburg ups stake in IPO-bound Home First Finance to 30.62 pc

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 12:03 IST
Warburg ups stake in IPO-bound Home First Finance to 30.62 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Private equity major Warburg Pincus on Thursday said it has increased its stake in IPO-bound mortgage lender Home First Finance Company by 5 per cent to 30.62 per cent.

It, however, did not reveal the financial details for the transaction which had recently received RBI approval.

The private equity major has acquired the stake from existing shareholders of the financier, as per an official statement.

''This transaction will help Home First diversify its shareholder's base and boost stakeholder's confidence in the growth of the company,'' as per the statement.

It can be noted that recent media reports have suggested that the company, which also counts on Warburg's peers True North and GIC among its shareholders, is looking for an over Rs 1,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) sometime soon.

The statement said Warburg Pincus considers this as a great opportunity to expand its investments in the financial services sector in India and believes that the existing association will help Home First to further strengthen its financial position and growth prospects.

The 2010-founded Home First has a significant presence in the urbanized regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and has sanctioned over 50,000 home loans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tash Farrant returns to England squad, Anya Shrubsole ruled out of New Zealand tour

England player Tash Farrant has returned to the womens team while Anya Shrubsole will miss the upcoming tour of New Zealand due to knee injury as the 16-player English squad was announced on Thursday. New Zealand womens cricket team White F...

China denies entry to two WHO team members after tests, WSJ says

China denied entry to two members of a World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the novel coronavirus after both tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, the Wall Street Journal reported.Chinese officials blocked the duo ...

Merkel's party chooses new leader ahead of German election

Chancellor Angela Merkels center-right party is choosing a new leader this weekend, a decision that will help shape German voters choice of a successor to Merkel at the helm of the European Unions biggest economy after her 16-year reign.Mer...

Hong Kong Broadband Network blocks website to comply with security law

Hong Kong Broadband Network HKBN said on Thursday it blocked a website that publishes material mainly on 2019 anti-government protests to comply with the citys national security law, marking the first censorship of a local website under the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021