Sale, consumption of organic products rise in Rajasthan during pandemic: Survey

There has been a substantial growth in both sale and consumption of organic products during the pandemic in Rajasthan, according to a survey.

CUTS International, surveyed over 4,000 sellers as well as consumers of organic food products in ten districts of Rajasthan including Kota and Jhalawar to ascertain the factors that drove the consumers to buy organic food products.

As per the survey, there has been a remarkable surge in the sales of organic products in the country over last ten months, which has encouraged several organic retailers to come up overnight.

''This change has occurred because of the changing eating habits of consumers, who are turning to organic foods in order to enhance immunity against COVID-19,'' it said.

As many as 91 per cent sellers said there was a growth in their sales during the last ten months of pandemic, out of which 69 per cent confirmed a substantial growth in the overall income.

Of the total surveyed consumers, 89 per cent, have confirmed to switching over to organic consumption mode.

The survey further noted that the extraordinary growth in both sales and consumption was despite the fact that the cost of organic products is higher than the non-organic products.

Moreover, 86 per cent of respondents said that the changing pattern of organic consumption must carry on in future as well, it noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)