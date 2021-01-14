Left Menu
MACT awards Rs 27.30 lakh to kin bike accident victim

14-01-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunalhas awarded a compensation of Rs 27.30 lakh to the kin of a50-year-old woman who died in a motorcycle accident inMaharashtra's Thane city.

An order to this effect was passed on January 11 byMACT member R N Rokade, and a copy of it was made available onWednesday.

In his order, Rokade directed opponents of the claimAshok Kumar Singh and Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd,to make the payment jointly and severally to the claimantsalong with the interest at 8 per cent per annum from the datethe claim was filed.

Claimants Tatyasaheb Bapu Kamble (52) and his sonsubmitted before the Tribunal that his wife Chayya was ridingpillion on a motorcycle driven by Singh on November 16, 2018.

The motorcyclist applied the break suddenly on theroad near Teen Hath Naka, causing the victim to fall andsuffer serious injuries, following which she was taken to ahospital and died during treatment on the same day.

The applicants submitted that they were dependent onthe deceased, who had been working as a telephone operatorwith a construction company, and claimed compensation for lossof dependency and under other traditional heads.

The owner of the motorcycle and the insurance companyopposed the claim on various grounds which were not acceptedby the tribunal.

The Tribunal also ordered that upon realisation of theclaim amount a sum of Rs 7 lakh each be invested in fixeddeposits in the name of the two claimants for a period of fiveyears and balance amount be paid to them.

