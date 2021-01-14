Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai airport facilitates delivery of over 29 lakh Covishield doses across country

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 15:42 IST
Mumbai airport facilitates delivery of over 29 lakh Covishield doses across country

Mumbai airport on Thursday said it has facilitated cumulative delivery of 29,28,000 doses of Covishield vaccine across 25 destinations in the country since Wednesday.

The city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) started handling flights carrying COVID-19 vaccines from January 13.

CSMIA facilitated delivery of a total 244 boxes of Covisheld vaccine, carrying 28,44,000 doses, to Goa, Bagdogra, Faizabad, Rajkot, Ranchi, Imphal, Agartala, Cochin, Bhopal, Kanpur, Jammu, Srinagar, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Dehradun, Varanasi, Indore, Trivandrum, Jabalpur on January 13, the private airport operator said in a release.

On Thursday, flights to Delhi, Dimapur, Guwahati, Chandigarh and Cochin are being operated, carrying 84,000 doses of Covishield vaccine in seven boxes, it said.

The Mumbai airport said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) implemented by it in anticipation of vaccine distribution saw the terminal register a cargo processing time of just seven minutes, right from goods acceptance to dispatch at the ramp, it added.

Besides, the airport has deployed a dedicated COVID-19 task force to reduce dwell time and facilitate advance planning and collaboration between the airport and all stakeholders in this process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Information Regulator and Facebook SA discuss WhatsApp privacy policy

South Africas Information Regulator has announced that it met Facebook South Africa on Wednesday to discuss its revised WhatsApp privacy policy.WhatsApps revised private policy sparked a global outcry after the popular Facebook-owned messag...

Norwegian Air to end transatlantic flights, seeks state help

Norwegian Air, which challenged British Airways and other long-established rivals by launching transatlantic flights, said on Thursday it will end those services, causing 2,000 job losses, and seek government help. The budget airline, found...

Wary of Biden tack on Iran, Israel revisits military options, newspaper says

Israel is revising military options for a possible clash with Iran, an Israeli newspaper reported on Thursday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus government braces for differences with the incoming U.S. administration on Iranian nuclear ...

Uttarakhand: Schools can collect fees from class 10, 12 students

The Uttarakhand Government on Thursday said the government, government-aided and private schools can collect fees from students of class 10 and 12 from November 2, 2020, onwards. Education Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram said Schools for 10 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021