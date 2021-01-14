Left Menu
MG Motor India sets up 60-kW superfast EV charging station in Mangaluru

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:50 IST
MG Motor India said on Thursday it has set up a 60-kilowatt superfast public electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Mangaluru in collaboration with Tata Power, which takes the total number of such charging stations to 15 across 10 cities.

The latest public EV charging station is available to all vehicles compatible with CCS fast-charging standard and in line with MG's commitment to provide a five-way charging ecosystem to its customers, the car maker said in a statement.

The setting up of the facility in Bengaluru, which comes close on the heels of the launch in Coimbatore, is part of MG Motor India's initiative to enhance the national EV charging ecosystem with 50 kW and 60 kW DC superfast charging stations, it said.

MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said, ''Mangaluru is one of the fastest-growing cities in India. As technology is playing a key role in this development, it is natural for this technological integration to also reflect in people's lifestyle.'' He added that the company is proud to contribute to this trend by deploying the city's first superfast charging station at our dealership with Tata Power.

Starting with Delhi-NCR, MG has now installed 15 superfast charging stations across 10 cities in India. Its charging infrastructure covers major metropolitans, including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, and tier-2 cities such as Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Agra, Coimbatore and Nagpur, the company said.

Rajesh Naik, head (new business services) at Tata Power, said, ''We are delighted to strengthen our association with MG Motor India by deploying yet another EV charging station.'' He added that as India leads its way towards the adoption of electric vehicles and promotes sustainable practices, ''we will continue to provide our customers with the best sustainable energy solutions and look forward to quickly adding more cities to this exciting transformation''.

According to the company, its electric sports utility vehicle MG ZS EV can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in 50 minutes at a superfast charging station.

Other charging options with the ZS EV include free-of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at the customer's home/office), extended charging network, a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with roadside assistance.

Tata Power has deployed an extensive EV charging infrastructure with over 270 charging points across 26 different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy and smooth customer experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

