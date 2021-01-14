Left Menu
Development News Edition

France opposes foreign takeover offer for supermarket chain

Frances government says it opposes the proposed 16.2 billion-euro USD 19.6 billion takeover of French supermarket chain Carrefour by Canadian convenience store group Couche-Tard.Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne said Thursday on radio Europe 1 that she is opposed to a takeover. That follows similar comments by Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire who explained that the countrys food sovereignty is at stake.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:11 IST
France opposes foreign takeover offer for supermarket chain

France's government says it opposes the proposed 16.2 billion-euro (USD 19.6 billion) takeover of French supermarket chain Carrefour by Canadian convenience store group Couche-Tard.

Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne said Thursday on radio Europe 1 that she is “opposed to a takeover.'' That follows similar comments by Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire who explained that the country's “food sovereignty” is at stake. “Im not in favor of such a deal,” Le Maire said on television channel France 5 on Wednesday. Carrefour is Europes biggest retailer and the biggest private employer in France, with over 105,000 employees in the country. Under French rules on controlling foreign investment, the governments approval is required in some strategic sectors, which includes food retail, Le Maire said.

Carrefour said on Wednesday in a statement that the Alimentation Couche-Tard group had approached it with a tie-up proposal and that talks are at an early stage.

Couche-Tard also confirmed it proposed an initial “friendly combination” at the price of 20 euros per share but stressed “there is no certainty at this stage that these discussions will result in any agreement or transaction.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong telecoms provider blocks website for first time citing security law

Hong Kong Broadband Network HKBN said on Thursday it has blocked a website that publishes material mainly on 2019 anti-government protests, to comply with the citys national security law, marking the first censorship of a local website unde...

Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 525,723, death toll reaches 7,849

Dhaka Bangladesh, January 14 ANIXinhua Bangladesh recorded 813 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths on Thursday, bringing its total tally to 525,723 with 7,849 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services DGHS said. The o...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms India entry

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed the companys plans to enter the Indian market, within days of the electric vehicle maker registering its arm in the country.As promised, Musk tweeted in response to a thread linked to a blog that analysed h...

Emergency Response Support System comes up in J-K

Police on Thursday informed people to use the Emergency Response Support System ERSS to address emergencies of citizens. The ERSS is designed to address all emergency signals received from citizens through voice calls, SMS, email, panic SOS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021