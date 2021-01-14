Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P futures perk up with eye on Biden's stimulus plan

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow edged higher on Thursday as investors awaited details on President-elect Joe Biden's proposals for stimulus and data on a labor market that is struggling to recover. The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased to 795,000 last week from 787,000, the Labor Department's report is expected to show, which could underscore the impact of resurgent COVID-19 infections on the job market.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:53 IST
US STOCKS-Dow, S&P futures perk up with eye on Biden's stimulus plan

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow edged higher on Thursday as investors awaited details on President-elect Joe Biden's proposals for stimulus and data on a labor market that is struggling to recover.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased to 795,000 last week from 787,000, the Labor Department's report is expected to show, which could underscore the impact of resurgent COVID-19 infections on the job market. However, Wall Street's main indexes are near record highs and the S&P 500 has risen in six of the past seven sessions as investors count on President-elect Joe Biden to unveil a stimulus plan on Thursday evening that could exceed $1.5 trillion to jump-start the economy.

Analysts have said near-term political uncertainties in Washington, a relentless rise in coronavirus cases and a slower than expected rollout of vaccines could impede gains for equities in the short-term. President Donald Trump became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice when the House voted 232-197 on Wednesday to charge him with inciting riots at the Capitol. The impeachment proceedings threaten to hang over the beginning of Biden's term.

At 6:51 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 77 points, or 0.25% and S&P 500 E-minis were up 4.25 points, or 0.11%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 19 points, or 0.15% as heavyweight Tesla Inc dropped 1.3% premarket after the electric-car maker was asked to recall 158,000 Model S and Model X vehicles for touchscreen failures that could lead to safety risks.

U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd rose 3.1% after it posted its best-ever quarterly profit and hiked revenue and capital spending estimates to record levels as it forecast "multiple years of growth opportunities". Attention is shifting to the earnings season with results from JPMorgan and Citigroup and other big banks slated for Friday.

First-quarter and 2021 corporate guidance will be key for investors as new lockdowns threaten to push back a recovery in corporate earnings, according to investment banks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Morena spurious liquor tragedy death toll goes up to 24

Four more people have died in Morena spurious liquor tragedy taking the death toll to 24. The fatalities have risen in the Madhya Pradesh district since Monday when the first reports came of people having taken spurious liquor.A three-membe...

Dutch government weighs possible resignation even as it battles surging pandemic

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Ruttes Cabinet is considering collectively resigning over a report that blamed the government for mismanagement of childcare subsidies that drove thousands of families to financial ruin. A parliamentary inquiry las...

UP court to hear AAP leader Somnath Bharti's bail plea on Friday   

The bail plea of senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi MLA Somnath Bharti could not be heard on Thursday due to a strike by lawyers here. The hearing in a special MP-MLA court here will now take place on Friday. Bharti was arrested for al...

Hong Kong telecoms provider blocks website for first time citing security law

Hong Kong Broadband Network HKBN said on Thursday it has blocked a website that publishes material mainly on 2019 anti-government protests, to comply with the citys national security law, marking the first censorship of a local website unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021