ACMA Automechanika to be held in Delhi during Apr 22-25

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 18:37 IST
ACMA Automechanika to be held in Delhi during Apr 22-25

Messe Frankfurt India, along with the Auto Component Manufacturers of India (ACMA), is planning to orgainse the fifth edition of automotive aftermarket industry event Automechanika digitally from April 22 to 25 this year, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The 5th edition of the ACMA Automechanika, through its new dynamic digital model, will allow automotive aftermarket players to take advantage of both physical interactions and virtual networking opportunities, Messe Frankfurt India said in a statement.

Recognised as one of the most influential events for the aftermarket business globally, ACMA Automechanika New Delhi is one of 17 such fairs held across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas.

With India being a strong hub for auto components and aftermarket, the Indian edition has over the years built a strong network and serves as an important meeting point for innovation and collaboration.

The previous edition in 2019 saw 515 exhibitors from 15 countries and 13,267 visitors from 42 countries.

''With ongoing travel restrictions that are still in place globally and uncertainty over cross-border travel in the coming months, the multimodal exhibition will offer sectoral players an intelligent combination of digital and physical interactions to continue business exchange,'' Messe Frankfurt India noted.

The physical format of ACMA Automechanika New Delhi will feature around 250 exhibitors at Pragati Maidan with safety parameters. The dynamic digital platform will also run alongside the physical show and extend reach to a global audience through real-time interactive features such as live streaming, video calls, live chats and more, it added.

