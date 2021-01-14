Minimum shares required for successful delisting not tendered: Shyam Telecom

The offer for voluntary delisting of equity shares of Shyam Telecom from stock exchanges ''is deemed to have failed'' as the minimum number of shares required for delisting was not tendered, the company informed in a BSE filing.

''Sundae Capital Advisors (manager to delisting offer) has informed BSE regarding failure of voluntary delisting of equity shares of Shyam Telecom from BSE and NSE,'' the regulatory filing said.

The delisting offer opened on January 07 and closed on January 13, 2021.

''We hereby wish to inform you that minimum number of equity shares for success of delisting was not tendered in the delisting offer, hence the offer is deemed to have failed...,'' the filing added.

