Delta puts 880 people on no-fly list over masks, others for unruly behavior

Delta puts 880 people on no-fly list over masks, others for unruly behaviorReuters | Chicago | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:16 IST
Delta Air Lines has put 880 people on its no-fly list for not complying with its mask requirements and has banned others from flying with the airline for harassing other passengers or unruly behavior related to the U.S. election results, a spokesman said.
Last week, for example, supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump heckled Utah Senator Mitt Romney on a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Washington D.C.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Utah
- Delta
- Washington
- Delta Air Lines
- Mitt Romney
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
Protest held outside Canadian Embassy in Washington over killing of Karima Baloch
Trump to forego New Year's Eve in Florida for early return to Washington
Trump heads back to Washington early amid showdown with Congress
'We have to be remembered for what's been done,' Trump says on early return to Washington
'We have to be remembered for what's been done,' Trump says on early return to Washington