Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK over-50s celebrate coming vaccination with holiday bookings, TUI says

Another trend TUI is seeing is Britons booking longer holidays of two-weeks or ten days to compensate for the trip abroad they most likely missed in 2020 as restrictions stopped most international travel.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:39 IST
UK over-50s celebrate coming vaccination with holiday bookings, TUI says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Holiday company TUI said the vaccine roll-out in Britain had boosted summer bookings from those aged 50 and over, with that age group accounting for 50% of all web bookings since the end of last year. With a highly transmissible new variant of the virus surging across Britain, Britain is rushing out vaccines, with a goal of delivering over 2 million shots a week, giving hope to millions of Britons that they will not have to wait long.

The elderly, the vulnerable and frontline workers - around 15 million people - are due to be vaccinated by mid-February, with those aged between 50 and 70 expected to follow in the months after, putting summer holidays back on the agenda. "We're seeing more interest in holidays from an age group that wasn't coming through before, with the over 50s starting to book, we assume, on the back to the positive vaccine news," TUI UK managing director Andrew Flintham said in a statement.

Greece, Turkey and Spain's Balearic islands were proving popular with those booking, Flintham added. Another trend TUI is seeing is Britons booking longer holidays of two-weeks or ten days to compensate for the trip abroad they most likely missed in 2020 as restrictions stopped most international travel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Frenchman Peterhansel one stage away from 14th Dakar win

French veteran Stephane Peterhansel was one stage away from a record-extending 14th Dakar triumph on Thursday after ending the penultimate day in Saudi Arabia with a 15-minute lead over Qatars Nasser Al-Attiyah. Toyotas Al-Attiyah, who had ...

Nepal reports 403 new coronavirus cases

Nepal reported 403 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the countrys virus caseload to 266,546, according to official data on Thursday.In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Population said six virus-related deaths were al...

Pakistan Navy promotes three Commodores to Rear Admirals

The Pakistan Navy on Thursday announced that three of its Commodores have been promoted to the rank of Rear Admirals.Those promoted include Commodores Javed Iqbal, Muhammad Sohail Arshad and Salman Ilyas, according to a statement by the Pak...

Mexico's posts rules governing controversial new foreign agents law

Mexico on Thursday published rules outlining how it plans to implement its new foreign agents law, seeming to guarantee confidentiality of work of foreign operatives after concerns the new legislation could block anti-narcotics cooperation....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021