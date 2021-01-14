AfDB President to join UK Trade Commissioner at Africa Investment Conference

The Africa Investment Conference takes place as an array of trade agreements come into force, including the historic African Continental Free Trade Area. The one-day event will bring together the UK and African businesses to discuss investment and partnership opportunities.

President Akinwumi Adesina will take part in a fireside chat with Her Majesty's UK Trade Commissioner for Africa Emma Wade-Smith on the theme "Building back better – utilizing UK private sector strengths and values, and B2B opportunities working with UK government and others going forward."

Discussions at the conference will include opportunities for stronger, sustainable, inclusive and responsible trade and investment between Africa and the UK, highlighting key achievements since last year's UK-Africa Investment Summit.

The conference will focus on trade and investment with the UK as key drivers of recovery and sustainable growth in Africa. This theme will explore how the UK can support Africa's sustainable growth, building on the UK's comparative advantages in digital, data and tech transformation, renewable energy, carbon-neutral and climate-smart solutions, professional business and financial services, including the UK's significant public financing capabilities, using real-life examples from UK investors.

The dialogue will also touch on renewed trading relationships offered by UK trading agreements with Africa.

The conference comes one year after the UK-Africa Investment Summit, hosted in London by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, where 27 trade and investment deals worth £6.5 billion and commitments worth £8.9 billion were announced.