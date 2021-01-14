French winegrowers hit by U.S. tariffs will get extra financial aid - minister

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that French winegrowers hit by U.S. tariffs will be able to receive help of up to 200,000 euros per month. "We are going to make a special effort for our winegrower friends that have been unfairly hit by U.S. sanctions tied to the Airbus-Being conflict. We are going to try to find a solution with our American friends,@ Le Maire told a news conference where he unveiled more help to sectors hit by the COVID-19 epidemic.

"In the meantime, Winegrowers will be able to benefit from help of up to 200,000 euros per month if they lose 50% of their revenue," Le Maire told a news conference where he unveiled more help to sectors hit by the COVID-19 epidemic.

