Gzb police launches ops Nakel against errant drivers: SSP

The Ghaziabad Traffic Police has launched operation “Nakel” in the district for disciplining errant motorists and restore a semblance of normalcy on district roads, said district police chief on Thursday.

In the drive launched against errant motorists, over hundred vehicle owners were fined while two private buses plying on roads in the guise of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation buses were impounded, Ghaziabad’s Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

Two private buses were impounded after they were found painted in colours akin to those of UPSRTC buses to hoodwink police and Transport Department officials and fleece passengers who generally prefer government buses to the private ones, he said.

Besides this, 42 other vehicles were impounded for sticking caste-based stickers on their windshields, 53 vehicles were penalised for being parked in no parking zones violation, the SSP said.

Six vehicles owners were fined for causing air pollution, while the guardians of two minors were penalised letting their wards drive vehicles without a licence, he said.

Seven two-wheelers owners were fined for triple riding and three cars for using black films on the windshield, the SSP said.

