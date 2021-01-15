Jeffrey Archer returns to HarperCollins in major three-book deal

NEW DELHI, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins is delighted to announce a major three-book deal for World English Rights with internationally bestselling author Jeffrey Archer. The deal was negotiated by CEO Charlie Redmayne, Managing Director Kate Elton, and Executive Publisher Kimberley Young, with James Archer and Alan Mitchell from Mitchell Rights Management.

Over the course of his career, spanning nearly fifty years, Archer has published over 37 titles and sold over 275 million copies around the world. Jeffrey's books have been published in 97 countries and more than 33 languages. He has had 27 Sunday Times number one bestsellers. He is the only UK author ever to have been a number one best seller in fiction (20 times), short stories (4 times) and non-fiction (Prison Diaries).

OVER MY DEAD BODY is part of the internationally bestselling William Warwick series and will be the first to be published by HarperCollins simultaneously across our English language markets with fanfare in autumn 2021. Charlie Redmayne, CEO, HarperCollins UK, said: ''I've been a fan of Jeffrey Archer since first reading Kane and Abel, and it has been a constant irritation that my tenure at HarperCollins started after his fantastic run of books with us in the 1990s. I am delighted that the situation will now be rectified as he returns to us, his ambition to entertain his readers as strong as ever and with many incredible stories to tell.''Ananth Padmanabhan, CEO, HarperCollins India, said: ''As a teenager I was working in a bookstore in Chennai in the 90s and a new book from Jeffrey Archer was a big publishing event - continues to be almost thirty years hence. Jeffrey commands unparalleled love, adulation and readership in India - and it will be an immense honour, privilege and much pleasure to have HarperCollins represent him here in India with his new book this fall, and beyond. There's something to look forward to in 2021!''Kate Elton, HarperCollins, said: ''Jeffrey Archer is, quite simply, one of the world's greatest storytellers. He combines sheer unputdownable pace with a cleverness and intricacy of plotting that is rarely matched, and the hundreds of millions of copies he's sold around the world are a monumental testament to his skill. It is a huge privilege to be working with him.''Kimberley Young, HarperCollins, said: ''A key part of the HarperFiction strategy is to add to our roster of blockbuster authors. 2020 saw us deliver a record number of #1s, and the opportunity to work with Jeffrey Archer, who is a #1 bestseller and a legendary storyteller - feels like the perfect match. We are thrilled he is making a home at HarperFiction.''Jeffrey Archer said: ''I've had eighteen wonderful years with Pan Macmillan, whose outstanding team I've been proud to work with. However, after completing my contract with them, I am delighted and excited to be returning to HarperCollins, who successfully published me for so many years. I'm looking forward to them joining me on William Warwick's next stage of his journey, from inspector to commissioner.''About HarperCollins UK:HarperCollins UK is a division of HarperCollins Publishers, the second largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 17 countries, and was named Publisher of the Year at the British Book Awards 2018. With over two hundred years of history and more than 120 unique imprints around the world, HarperCollins publishes approximately 10,000 new books every year, in 16 languages, and has a print and digital catalogue of more than 200,000 titles. Writing across dozens of genres, HarperCollins authors include winners of the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, the Newbery and Caldecott Medals and the Man Booker Prize. HarperCollins UK has offices in London, Glasgow, Honley and Manchester, and can be found online at www.harpercollins.co.uk.

About HarperCollins Publishers India:HarperCollins Publishers India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins Publishers India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Prabha Khaitan Woman's Voice Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins Publishers India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins Publishers India is also the only publisher to have been awarded the Publisher of the Year Award three times: at Publishing Next in 2015, and at Tata Literature Live! in 2016 and 2018.

