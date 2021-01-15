Deloitte Consulting Completes Acquisition of HashedIn Technologies

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Consulting has completed its acquisition of HashedIn Technologies Private Limited, a leading cloud native software engineering and product development firm. Together, the two organizations will help clients to imagine, deliver and run their futures with cloud technologies.

Deloitte entities have made 14 acquisitions of cloud-technology firms or their businesses since 2017, including software-modernization company innoWake, cloud-management platform startup ATADATA, and technology consultancy Keytree, demonstrating a commitment to strategic investments that advance business disruption. Today, Deloitte has over 50,000 professionals worldwide supporting organizations throughout their cloud journeys.

''Deloitte is continually looking for opportunities to invest in innovation and disruptive technologies,'' said Sam Balaji, Global Consulting Leader, Deloitte Global. ''Cloud continues to be a top priority for us and with this acquisition, we are uniquely poised to support digital transformation at a global scale.''''Deloitte shares our commitment to delivering world-class value to organizations and creating the best talent experience for our professionals,'' said Himanshu Varshney, HashedIn CEO and Co-Founder. ''Together, we look forward to delivering leading-edge technology solutions to organizations.'' Himanshu Varshney, Sripathi Krishnan, and Anshuman Singh have each joined Deloitte Consulting as managing directors—along with approximately 750 members of the HashedIn organization around the world who also became Deloitte professionals.

''We are excited to welcome our HashedIn teammates as we continue to scale our cloud native development and high-end software engineering services to solve our clients' toughest problems effectively,'' said Ranjit Bawa, Principal and Cloud Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. ''This acquisition further strengthens our capabilities in working with the major cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.''Deloitte has been recognized as a leader in cloud consulting services and for its commitment to investing in cloud, AI, cyber, workforce digitization, and analytics services by the top industry analyst firms, including Gartner, Forrester and IDC. Please visit our analyst relations page for more information. About DeloitteDeloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

About HashedInHashedIn Technologies Private Limited is one of India's leading technology firms that is specialized in offering software modernization and product innovation solutions. HashedIn Technologies has successfully served more than 100 customers since its inception across industries and continents and has helped them launch new products faster, disrupt industries, and streamline and scale operations. To learn more about HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd, please visit www.hashedin.com.

Gartner DisclaimerGartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Deloitte as used herein and in any related social media posts, if any, refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (''DTTL''), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as ''Deloitte Global'') does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the ''Deloitte'' name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Deloitte Consulting refers to Deloitte Consulting LLP, its India subsidiary, Deloitte Consulting India Private Limited, or their respective subsidiaries. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

