Xebec Strengthens its B2B Marketing services with proprietary CRM tool HELM

Xebec Communications Pvt Ltd, an independent creative and digital marketing services agency has reinforced its B2B solutions for clients with a plethora of new offerings.

Xebec is a 28-year-old agency with a specialized focus in the B2B marketing space. The company has offices in Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru and has handled some marquee clients in the B2B space. Volvo Construction Equipment, Cooper Corporation, ABB, Kohler, Cummins power generation, Demag Cranes, Thyssen Krupp to name a few.

Clients in the IT sector also come under the B2B domain and look at a focused approach. Amdocs, Mphasis, Tibco, MarTech and HR Tech are some of the clients handled in the IT space for international markets.

With the change in the overall business environment and the new normal due to the pandemic, companies in the B2B sector are looking to enhance their reach through enhanced digital marketing efforts and have also sharpened their customer outreach programs. With traditional marketing channels like B2B Conferences, Trade fairs, Sales Calls almost coming to a standstill, B2B companies have embraced digital marketing in a big way.

Ms. Kiran Bhat the MD / Founder says, ''Today a hybrid marketing agency is the need of the day. At Xebec we collaborate with clients to arrive at winning solutions for their marketing needs. We need to anticipate where future of marketing is and what clients will need in the future.

We identified a need amongst B2B companies for a an integrated LMS+ CRM platform which is customizable. Each company has its own requirement in terms of the workflow.''Helm is one such offering and also helps clients automate a part of their business.

Xebec has developed an in-house proprietary Lead management - LMS and Customer Relationship Management - CRM platform called HELM.

Some of the other products in the similar space are either too expensive or do not have customizable featuresHELM offers the best of a SaaS model and customized solution. HELM has been deployed successfully across industry verticals and is being used efficiently to track, monitor and manage businessFew of the HELM Features:• Direct Lead capture from landing pages• Manual addition of leads• Auto distribute leads as per hierarchy• Update leads details with additional information• Update lead status - Hot, Warm, Cold• Tasks update for lead follow up• Calendar view of tasks• Transfer leads to customer service• Customer complaint module• Dashboard view of leads• Email and SMS alerts Speaking on Helm - Anil Bhat the COO / Executive Director said, ''Xebec intends to deploy HELM LMS+CRM platform as an integrated offering along with digital marketing. Every company which needs to reach out to potential customers needs to run digital marketing campaigns which entails content and lead generation. The leads can be managed through HELM by the sales team.

With HELM, clients find it very easy to manage the lead flow and nurture them to a logical conclusion. There is no wastage of leads and the management gets a bird eye view of lead flow, potential pipeline for the month or quarter. In fact, one of our clients has gone further to do production planning based on the order pipeline. Another client in the furniture space has been able to generate leads for their retail partners even during the lockdown. ''Xebec also offers a complete suite of Creative Technology services which helps in automating some of the critical marketing tasks.

Services offered include• Website, Apps Design and Development• Digital Marketing• Creative ideation and development• Social Media Marketing• Search Engine OptimizationThere is a latent need in customers to avail of these services and Xebec plans to leverage the demand for customers across sectors.

About Xebec Communications Pvt. Ltd.

Xebec was established in 1992 and is an an Integrated Marketing Company. The company provides Advertising, Branding and Digital Marketing Solutions across all Advertising & Digital Marketing Platforms. Teh company is headquartered in Pune and has offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

