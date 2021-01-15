Hungary plans to grant personal income tax break to young people from 2022 -Hungary PM

Hungary plans to give a full personal income tax break to young people below the age of 25 from January 2022 at the latest, which could cost the budget about 130 billion forints ($439.35 million), Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Orban, who has been in power for over a decade, will face parliamentary elections in the first half of next year.

