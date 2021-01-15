China will provide necessary support for economic recovery - PBOC vice gov

China's monetary policy will provide necessary support for the country's economic recovery in 2021, Chen Yulu, a vice governor at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said on Friday.

China's prudent monetary policy will be more flexible, targeted and appropriate this year, and the central bank will prioritise policy stability and avoid making no sudden shift, Chen said at a news conference.

