Rallying-French pilot Cherpin dies from injuries sustained in crash - organisers

Rallying-French pilot Cherpin dies from injuries sustained in crash - organisersReuters | Paris | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:26 IST
French pilot Pierre Cherpin has died five days after crashing during the seventh stage of the Dakar rally, organisers said on Friday.
"During his transfer by medical plane from Jeddah to France, Pierre Cherpin died from the injuries caused by his fall during the 7th stage from Ha'il to Sakaka on Jan. 10," organisers said in a statement.
