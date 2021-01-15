Left Menu
Development News Edition

Skoda launches refreshed version of Superb in India tagged Rs 31.99 lakh onwards

Czech automaker Skoda on Friday said it has launched the refreshed version of premium sedan Superb in India with price starting from Rs 31.99 lakh ex-showroom.The model comes in two variants. It is a part of the new generation Amundsen Infotainment System, with inbuilt navigation, developed by the company, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:41 IST
Skoda launches refreshed version of Superb in India tagged Rs 31.99 lakh onwards
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@skoda_es)

Czech automaker Skoda on Friday said it has launched the refreshed version of premium sedan Superb in India with price starting from Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model comes in two variants. While the Skoda Superb SportLine is priced at Rs 31.99 lakh, the Laurin & Klement variant of the model is tagged at Rs 34.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom), Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

The model is powered by a 2-litre petrol engine mated with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said, ''Since its introduction, the Skoda Superb has been a favourite for many 'value luxury' seekers in India. ''The refreshed Skoda Superb hosts some contemporary updates that further elevates its appeal and shall be appreciated by all,'' he added.

The updated version comes with adaptive front-lighting system, the company said adding it has virtual cockpit - a customisable digital instrument panel that offers a vitalised perspective on comprehensive driving data and navigation, as a standard feature.

It also has a 20.32 cm floating capacitive touch display, with proximity sensor, which features a glass design and an updated user interface. It is a part of the new generation Amundsen Infotainment System, with inbuilt navigation, developed by the company, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Dutch Cabinet meets amid speculation government will quit

The Dutch Cabinet was set to meet on Friday amid strong speculation that Prime Minister Mark Ruttes government will resign to take political responsibility for a scandal involving investigations into child welfare payments that wrongly labe...

Bridgestone India launches new tyre for commercial vehicle segment

Tyre maker Bridgestone India on Friday launched a new tyre, V-Steel Mix M721, for the commercial vehicle segment with an aim to establish a strong presence in the drive axle tyre category.The latest offering is specifically for the general ...

Cambodian labor leader's trial for border remarks begins

The trial of a Cambodian labor union leader charged with inciting social unrest opened in Phnom Penh on Friday, part of a large-scale legal offensive by the government against its critics.Rong Chhun, president of the Cambodian Confederation...

Rajeev Masand appointed COO at Dharma Cornerstone agency

Noted film critic Rajeev Masand joined filmmaker Karan Johars talent management agency Dharma Cornerstone DCA as Chief Operating Officer.Johar had announced the talent management venture in December last year in partnership with Bunty Sajde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021