Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honda City tops mid-sized sedan segment in 2020 with sale of 21,826 units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:45 IST
Honda City tops mid-sized sedan segment in 2020 with sale of 21,826 units
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Honda Cars India on Friday said its mid-sized sedan City led the segment last year with cumulative sales of 21,826 units.

Staying true to its legacy of being the Japanese automaker's longest running nameplate in India, the all-new fifth generation City was launched in July 2020 and has once again exceeded benchmarks with its design, technological prowess, safety and connectivity features, the automaker said in a statement.

The City's market share in December 2020 stood at 41 per cent in the segment, it added.

The model is not only leading the segment sales but also contributing to the overall growth of the mid-sized sedan segment which grew 10 per cent in July-December period, the carmaker said.

The cumulative sales for the segment in July-December period last year stood at 45,277 units as compared to 41,122 units in the same period of 2019.

The City's cumulative sales in July-December 2020 stood at 17,347 units.

''The City brand has been synonymous with Honda in India. Continuously re-inventing itself, each generation of the Honda City has offered new technologies and value propositions to enthral its customers, creating a benchmark for quality and trust in the process,'' Honda Cars India Senior Vice President and Director - Marketing & Sales Rajesh Goel said, The launch of fifth generation City in July last year gave a much-needed impetus to the mid-sized sedan segment despite the challenging times, he added.

The model, which competes with the likes of Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid and Maruti Ciaz, comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China's monetary policy to support 2021 economic recovery - PBOC vice gov

Chinas monetary policy will provide the support needed for its continued economic recovery in 2021, a vice governor at the Peoples Bank of China PBOC said on Friday.Backed by tough coronavirus containment measures and emergency relief for b...

Cricket-India paceman Saini taken for scans after groin injury in Brisbane

Indias injury woes deepened on the opening day of the fourth test against Australia at the Gabba on Friday with paceman Navdeep Saini coming off the field after lunch with a groin issue.Inducing a nick from Marnus Labuschagne that was dropp...

Dutch Cabinet meets amid speculation government will quit

The Dutch Cabinet was set to meet on Friday amid strong speculation that Prime Minister Mark Ruttes government will resign to take political responsibility for a scandal involving investigations into child welfare payments that wrongly labe...

Bridgestone India launches new tyre for commercial vehicle segment

Tyre maker Bridgestone India on Friday launched a new tyre, V-Steel Mix M721, for the commercial vehicle segment with an aim to establish a strong presence in the drive axle tyre category.The latest offering is specifically for the general ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021