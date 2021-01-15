Left Menu
Development News Edition

PanSALB saddened by passing of CEO Emmanuel Mpungose

The CEO had joined PanSALB in April last year and previously held the position of Section Manager for Language Services & Hansard Publishing at the Parliament of South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:53 IST
PanSALB saddened by passing of CEO Emmanuel Mpungose
The CEO had joined PanSALB in April last year and previously held the position of Section Manager for Language Services & Hansard Publishing at the Parliament of South Africa. Image Credit: Twitter(@ArtsCultureSA)

The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) has expressed sadness at the passing of its Chief Executive (CEO), Dr Bongumenzi Emmanuel Mpungose.

Dr Mpungose passed away on Thursday morning.

The CEO had joined PanSALB in April last year and previously held the position of Section Manager for Language Services & Hansard Publishing at the Parliament of South Africa.

He was a renowned linguistic scholar and leader with extensive knowledge and experience. He served in various leadership positions throughout his career and worked at the KZN Department of Arts & Culture.

He held a PhD from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Public Administration with his research project titled; Determinants of Public Policy Implementation in a Decentralised State – The Case of Language Policy in KZN.

"We have lost a great leader in Dr Mpungose who was a passionate advocate for linguistic human rights and a champion for a multilingual society. He had envisaged many visionary changes to uplift the institution and his untimely passing has deprived us of his contribution. The Board, Management and Staff of PanSALB extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends," said acting board chairperson, Preetha Dabideen.

She said the country has lost a great leader and true believer in the founding principles of the country's constitution of freedom and linguistic justice.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China's monetary policy to support 2021 economic recovery - PBOC vice gov

Chinas monetary policy will provide the support needed for its continued economic recovery in 2021, a vice governor at the Peoples Bank of China PBOC said on Friday.Backed by tough coronavirus containment measures and emergency relief for b...

Cricket-India paceman Saini taken for scans after groin injury in Brisbane

Indias injury woes deepened on the opening day of the fourth test against Australia at the Gabba on Friday with paceman Navdeep Saini coming off the field after lunch with a groin issue.Inducing a nick from Marnus Labuschagne that was dropp...

Dutch Cabinet meets amid speculation government will quit

The Dutch Cabinet was set to meet on Friday amid strong speculation that Prime Minister Mark Ruttes government will resign to take political responsibility for a scandal involving investigations into child welfare payments that wrongly labe...

Bridgestone India launches new tyre for commercial vehicle segment

Tyre maker Bridgestone India on Friday launched a new tyre, V-Steel Mix M721, for the commercial vehicle segment with an aim to establish a strong presence in the drive axle tyre category.The latest offering is specifically for the general ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021