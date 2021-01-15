Left Menu
ADB appoints Eugene Zhukov as Director-General of Central and West Asia

“Central and West Asia has experienced unprecedented change in recent decades and while there is vast potential for continued development, our immediate focus remains on addressing the impacts of COVID-19,” said Mr Zhukov.

Updated: 15-01-2021 15:10 IST
Mr Zhukov has more than 25 years’ experience at ADB which he joined as a Young Professional in 1995. Image Credit: Twitter (@ADB_HQ)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Eugene Zhukov as Director-General of its Central and West Asia Regional Department, effective immediately.

As Director-General, Mr Zhukov will lead ADB's engagement with 10 countries in the region: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan; and oversee the bank's regional portfolio of $24 billion.

Mr Zhukov will manage 10 country offices and 7 sector divisions: energy; environment, natural resources, and agriculture; public management, financial sector, and trade; regional cooperation and operations coordination; social; transport and communications; and urban development and water. He will also supervise ADB's engagement with the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program, a partnership for 11 members to promote economic growth and sustainable development through cooperation.

"Central and West Asia has experienced unprecedented change in recent decades and while there is vast potential for continued development, our immediate focus remains on addressing the impacts of COVID-19," said Mr Zhukov. "ADB will continue to work closely with governments and development partners in the region to foster economic recovery, develop transport corridors, promote renewable energy, and build competitive and inclusive economies."

Mr Zhukov has more than 25 years' experience at ADB which he joined as a Young Professional in 1995. Latterly, Mr Zhukov was The Secretary overseeing the ADB department in charge of interfacing with the bank's Board of Directors and Management, managing board meetings and ADB's annual meetings—the largest gathering of high-profile decision-makers on economic and development issues in Asia and Pacific.

Mr Zhukov previously held several managerial roles at ADB including Director, Pacific Operations Division; Regional Director, Pacific Liaison Office based in Sydney, Australia; Director, Budget and Management Division; and Senior Advisor, Office of the Director-General, Budget, Personnel, Management Systems Department. He also worked in the Strategy and Policy Department, supporting operations planning and developing policy and strategy.

Mr Zhukov holds a Master of Arts in Economics from Claremont Graduate University, the United States, and a University Degree with Distinction in Political Economy from the Philosophy and Economics Department of Kazakh National University, Almaty, Kazakhstan. He is a national of Kazakhstan.

