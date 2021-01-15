Night curfew to continue for 15 more days in four Guj cities

Left Menu
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:04 IST
Even as fresh cases ofcoronavirus are on decline in Gujarat, Chief Minister VijayRupani on Friday asserted that night curfew will remain inplace in four major cities of the state for the next 15 daysas a precautionary measure.

While urging people to be patient and cooperate withthe authorities for some more days, Rupani said the viralinfection has come under control due to the night curfewimposed in November, 2020 in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara andRajkot.

''The night curfew after 10 pm will continue for 15more days in all four cities. There will be no relaxation fornow, as there is a drastic decrease in new cases (because ofcurfew). People need to have patience and cooperate with theauthorities,'' he told reporters in Jamnagar.

A decision about lifting the curfew will be taken atan appropriate juncture, he said.

Following a sudden spike in fresh coronavirus casesafter Diwali last year, the state government had imposed anight curfew in four major cities of Gujarat in November,2020.

Earlier, people were barred from venturing out between9 pm till 6 am every day in these cities.

However, in a minor respite, the timing was recentlyrevised to 10 pm till 6 am.

Notably, when the curfew was imposed, 1,500 to 1,600fresh cases of coronavirus were emerging every day in Gujaratand the majority of these infections were from the fourcities.

As on Thursday, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally stood at2,54,314 cases, including 4,357 fatalities.

