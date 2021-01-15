Dabur forays into ghee category

Home-grown FMCG and Ayurvedic products maker Dabur India on Friday announced its foray into the ghee category as part of its plans to expand product portfolio.

The company, which has fast tracked launch of several new products after COVID-19, will launch 'Cow Ghee' exclusively on e-commerce platform Grofers, said a joint statement.

''Dabur is sworn to its motto of being dedicated to the health and well-being of every household. We are moving forward on this mission with the launch of Dabur 100 per cent Pure Cow Ghee,'' said Dabur India DGM Marketing (Innovations) K Ganapathy Subramaniam.

It is a natural immunity booster with antioxidant properties, improves digestion and is a good source of energy, he added.

''In these uncertain times, as more and more consumers are using e-commerce channels to purchase food products, we have joined hands with Dabur to provide our consumers easy and fast access to natural and healthy products they love,'' said Anish Srivastava, VP-Category at Grofers.

Earlier, Dabur had forayed into the edible oil segment with the launch of its cold pressed mustard oil.

