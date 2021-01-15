Truck carrying LPG cylinders catches fire in Kerala

A truck carrying over300 LPG cylinders caught fire near here on Friday but it wasextinguished within minutes averting a major tragedy, policesaid.

The driver's cabin was gutted.

There were no casualties as fire and rescue teamsrushed to the spot from nearby stations within minutes anddoused the blaze, they said.

The cylinders will be cooled to avert any potentialexplosion.

Police said the truck carrying 342 LPG cylinderscoming from Mangaluru, was going to Kozhikode.

The driver stopped the vehicle when he felt thecabin was heating up, noticed the fire, and tried to douse itbut failed.He jumped out after fire started engulfing theengine side, they said.

Police evacuated people from nearby houses,shops and other buildings besides stopping traffic through thebusy route.PTI TGB BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)