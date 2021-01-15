Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRFC garners over Rs 1,398 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation on Friday raised a little over Rs 1,398 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens for public subscription on Monday. A total of 5,34,563,007 equity shares have been allocated to 31 anchor investors at an upper price band of Rs 26 per equity shares, the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 23:00 IST
IRFC garners over Rs 1,398 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation on Friday raised a little over Rs 1,398 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens for public subscription on Monday. A total of 5,34,563,007 equity shares have been allocated to 31 anchor investors at an upper price band of Rs 26 per equity shares, the company said in a statement. At this price, IRFC has garnered Rs 1,398.63 crore from anchor investors. The anchor investors include HDFC Trustee Company Ltd, Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd, Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Kuwait Investment Authority Fund, Kotak Mahindra (International) Ltd, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) PTE, Tata AIG General Insurance Co Ltd and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Co Ltd. The issue is of up to 178.20 crore shares, comprising a fresh issue of up to 118.80 crore shares and offer for sale of up to 59.40 crore shares by the government. The company's principal business is to borrow funds from the financial markets to finance acquisition/ creation of assets which are then leased out to the Indian Railways. The initial public offer (IPO) would open on on January 18 and close on January 20. The price band of the issue has been fixed at Rs 25 to Rs 26 per equity share. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 4,633 crore. IRFC, set up in 1986, is a dedicated financing arm of the Indian Railways for mobilising funds from domestic as well as overseas markets. Its primary objective is to meet the predominant portion of 'extra budgetary resources' requirement of the Indian Railways through market borrowings at the most competitive rates and terms. The Union Cabinet had in April 2017 approved listing of five railway companies. Four of them -- IRCON International Ltd, RITES Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp -- have been listed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Parl panel on IT summons Facebook and Twitter officials on Jan 21

Plea in HC against Lakshmi Vilas Bank-DBS merger

Science News Roundup: Biden names geneticist Lander for new Cabinet-level post, elevating role of science; NASA's Boeing moon rocket cuts short 'once-in-a-generation' ground test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 17

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday BASKETBALL NBA Sunday game coverage New York at Boston, 1 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m. Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. Utah at Denver, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m. Indian...

Odisha Cong chief's car attacked by miscreants

Odisha Pradesh CongressCommittee OPCC president Niranjan Patnaiks car was attackedby a group of people in Keonjhar district on Sunday, policesaid.The incident took place near Kashipur under KeonjharTown Police Station limits, they said.The ...

Statehouses, US capital brace for potentially violent week

Police and National Guard troops stood sentry at newly fortified statehouses Sunday ahead of demonstrations planned for the lead up to President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration, as authorities worked to deter a repeat of the recent riot that ...

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

The Trump administration notified several Huawei suppliers, including chipmaker Intel, that it is revoking certain licenses to sell to the Chinese company and intends to reject dozens of other applications to supply the telecommunications f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021