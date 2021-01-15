Left Menu
World may never find COVID patient zero, WHO says

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 16-01-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 23:14 IST
World may never find COVID patient zero, WHO says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The world may never find "patient zero" in its search for the origins of COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, World Health Organization's technical lead on the disease, said on Friday.

A WHO-led team investigating the origins of COVID-19 is to hold virtual meetings with its Chinese hosts in Wuhan, where the pandemic first emerged more than a year ago.

