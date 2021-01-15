World may never find COVID patient zero, WHO says

World may never find COVID patient zero, WHO saysReuters | Geneva | Updated: 16-01-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 23:14 IST
The world may never find "patient zero" in its search for the origins of COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, World Health Organization's technical lead on the disease, said on Friday.
A WHO-led team investigating the origins of COVID-19 is to hold virtual meetings with its Chinese hosts in Wuhan, where the pandemic first emerged more than a year ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wuhan
- Maria Van Kerkhove
- Chinese