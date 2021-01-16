Left Menu
Italy suspends flights from Brazil in response to new coronavirus strain

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 16-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 22:00 IST
Anyone who has transited Brazil in the last 14 days is also prohibited from entering Italy, he said on Facebook, while people arriving in Italy from Brazil will be required to take a test for the virus. Image Credit: ANI

Italy is suspending flights from Brazil, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Saturday, in response to a new coronavirus strain.

Anyone who has transited Brazil in the last 14 days is also prohibited from entering Italy, he said on Facebook, while people arriving in Italy from Brazil will be required to take a test for the virus.

"It is critical for our scientists to study the new strain. In the meantime, we are taking a very cautious approach", he said.

