Six of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.13 lakh cr in cumulative m-cap

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 10:33 IST
Six of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.13 lakh cr in cumulative m-cap
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Six of the top-10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 1,13,018.94 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance took losses in their market valuation for the week.

The valuation of TCS jumped by Rs 42,495.76 crore to Rs 12,13,371.12 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation (m-cap) climbed by Rs 33,960.84 crore to Rs 3,28,697.33 crore.

HDFC Bank added Rs 19,001.41 crore to Rs 8,07,615.27 crore in its valuation and the market cap of Infosys gained Rs 14,184.43 crore to reach Rs 5,72,957.16 crore.

The valuation of RIL rose by Rs 2,884.44 crore to reach Rs 12,28,330.03 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained by Rs 492.06 crore to Rs 3,74,745.94 crore.

In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation tumbled by Rs 21,171.32 crore to Rs 3,69,082.01 crore.

The m-cap of Bajaj Finance plunged Rs 12,000.53 crore to Rs 2,94,156.02 crore.

HUL's valuation dipped by Rs 9,034.04 crore to Rs 5,52,592.14 crore and HDFC's worth declined by Rs 3,861.42 crore to Rs 4,73,801.61 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued domestic firms, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark advanced by 252.16 points or 0.51 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

