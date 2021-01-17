Left Menu
Fire in luggage van of running train doused in time in Kerala

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 17-01-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 13:56 IST
Fire in luggage van of running train doused in time in Kerala

A fire broke out in aluggage van of a running train in Kerala on Sunday and wasdoused in time before it could spread to adjacent passengercoach, averting a possible major mishap, railway source said.

The Thiruvananthapuram-bound Malabar Express fromMangaluru was stopped at Edava, about 60 km from here, after agatekeeper there noticed smoke billowing out of the luggagevan close to the engine and alerted officials around 7.40 am,they said.

Fire force personnel said halting of the train in timeaverted a major blaze as the fire did not spread to othercoaches.

According to the railway sources, the gatekeeper informedthe station master of Varkala, around 15 km from Edava, who inturn alerted the loco pilot and the guard, following which thetrain was halted immediately.

An attempt was made to douse the blaze with fireextinguishers available in the train before the fire forcepersonnel, who rushed to the spot, put it out, the sourcestold PTI.

Shinoj, a passenger of the train, said seeing the smokehe first thought it must be due to some garbage being burnt onroadside. He later informed the police control room.

Two motorcycles were among the goods gutted, the sourcessaid adding a staff of Kasaragod railway parcel office hasbeen suspended pending inquiry into lapses if any in bookingof the vehicles.

According to preliminary assessment, it was suspected oneof the bikes could have triggered the fire, the sources saidwithout elaborating further.

Later, the train left for its destination afterofficials, including the Senior Divisional MechanicalEngineer, inspected the luggage van and found it fit forjourney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

