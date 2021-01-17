Left Menu
Development News Edition

BharatPe raises Rs 139 cr debt from Alteria Capital, ICICI Bank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 16:16 IST
BharatPe raises Rs 139 cr debt from Alteria Capital, ICICI Bank
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fintech company BharatPe on Sunday said it has raised Rs 139 crore (about USD 20 million) in debt from venture debt firm Alteria Capital and ICICI Bank that will be used to strengthen its lending business and provide credit to merchants.

Founded by Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani in 2018, BharatPe offers merchants a single interface for all UPI apps like Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, BHIM, Mobikwik, Freecharge and others. It also facilitates loan facility for its merchant partners.

Speaking to PTI, BharatPe co-founder and CEO Ashneer Grover said Rs 90 crore in debt came from Alteria Capital, while the remaining Rs 49 crore was from ICICI Bank.

''We have raised funds from ICICI Bank at a competitive interest rate of less than 9 per cent. We are aggressively building our lending vertical and our loan book is currently at Rs 400 crore.

''With this infusion, we can double down on our efforts and we expect the loan book to grow to Rs 700-750 crore by the end of March 2021,'' he added.

Grover said BharatPe had set a target of disbursing Rs 1,000 crore of loans in 2020-21, of which Rs 800 crore has already been disbursed.

''The latest tranche of debt raised will help further build the lending business and enable credit for millions of businesses, across the length and breadth of India,'' Grover said.

Last week, BharatPe raised Rs 60 crore in debt from Innoven Capital. With this, BharatPe has raised a total of Rs 199 crore (USD 28 million) in debt till date. It had said it plans to raise over Rs 5,000 crore in debt funding in the next two years to build its lending business.

''We have committed ourselves to provide USD 700 million of loans to small merchants and kirana store owners by March 2023 and are hoping to onboard more institutional debt partners in the near future,'' he said.

Grover added that the company aims to become a digital bank that is the one-stop destination for merchants for all kinds of financial services and this tranche of funds will get things rolling.

Merchants are the top priority for the company and it is committed to solving the credit problem for them, he said.

''The institutional debt raised will help catapult our lending business. We intend to raise close to USD 700 million of debt capital over the next two years... By March 2023, our aim is to be present in 300 cities and have the lending product available in 200 cities,'' he added.

Grover said the company has already disbursed loans to more than one lakh merchants and aims to scale this up by 8-10 times and enable credit for a million kirana store owners in 2021.

Currently, serving over 50 lakh merchants across 65 cities, the company has grown business 30 times in 2019 and processed over six crore UPI transactions a month (annualised transaction processed value of over USD 7 billion).

BharatPe has raised close to USD 171 million in equity and debt till date. The company's investors include Beenext, Sequoia, SteadView Capital, Ribbit Capital, Coatue Management LLC, Insight Partners, and Amplo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Odisha: STF busts organised cargo theft racket, 10 held

A Special Task Force STF of the Crime Branch busted an organised cargo theft racket near Cuttack district and over 50 metric tons of Low Ash Metallurgical LAM Coke worth Rs 13,50,000 was seized, said Director General of Police DGP Odisha, A...

Shift Freight expects its topline to touch Rs 50 cr by FY2022

On-demand shifting services provider Shift Freight expects its topline to touch Rs 50 crore by the end of fiscal 2022 on the back of a pan-India presence and a significant jump in daily movements, its Co-founder, Avinash Raghav has said.The...

With 161 new COVID-19 cases, Andhra's tally reaches 8,85,985

Andhra Pradesh has reported 161 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the State to 8,85,985, said State COVID Nodal Officer on Sunday.In the last 24 hours, 36,091 samples have been tested...

Pence urges Biden administration to exercise 'eternal vigilance' against China

Outgoing US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday urged President-elect Joe Bidens administration to exercise eternal vigilance, especially when it comes to US-China relations. In one of his final appearances before leaving the White House ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021