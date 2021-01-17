Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jordan finmin says 2.5% growth in 2021 depends on continued economic activity during pandemic

Growth contracted by 3% in 2020, hit by lockdowns, border closures and a sharp fall in tourism during the pandemic, but the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) both predict a bounce of similar magnitude this year. "This forecast depends on the assumption of continued economic activity without imposing any lockdowns, if the contrary happens, this growth estimate will not be achieved," Mohammad Al Ississ told deputies during a budget speech in parliament.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 19:30 IST
Jordan finmin says 2.5% growth in 2021 depends on continued economic activity during pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

A rebound in Jordan's economic growth to a forecast 2.5% in 2021 depends on continued economic activity during the coronavirus pandemic, the country's finance minister said on Sunday. Growth contracted by 3% in 2020, hit by lockdowns, border closures and a sharp fall in tourism during the pandemic, but the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) both predict a bounce of similar magnitude this year.

"This forecast depends on the assumption of continued economic activity without imposing any lockdowns, if the contrary happens, this growth estimate will not be achieved," Mohammad Al Ississ told deputies during a budget speech in parliament. The country's public finances and balance of payments have been strained by the collapse of tourism and lower remittances from workers overseas, with unemployment soaring to a record 22% due to bankruptcies and layoffs.

But the gradual reopening of most of Jordan's key business and manufacturing activities since last summer helped its economy temper earlier IMF estimates of a severe 5% contraction in 2020. "The economic cost of the pandemic is huge. It had a deep negative impact on our economy that posted a contraction for the first time in decades," Al Ississ said.

He added that the main goal of this year's 9.9 billion dinar ($14 billion) state budget was to maintain fiscal prudence to help ensure financial stability. The government sought to reduce the primary deficit to 3.7% of GDP from 5.7 % last year by maintaining the tempo of fiscal consolidation and reforms to combat rampant tax evasion and stamp out more than $1.4 billion in tax exemptions, he said.

Jordan's commitment to IMF reforms and investor confidence in the country's improved outlook helped it to maintain stable sovereign ratings at a time when other emerging markets were being downgraded, Al Ississ said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Over 2L healthcare workers get Covid-19 jab on 1st day in India, higher than US

India recorded the highest number of vaccinations on day one in the world on Saturday, at 2,07,229, higher than the US, UK and France on day one, said Union Health Ministry Sunday. 2,07,229 people were vaccinated on day one-- the highest da...

Record construction of 534 km of national highways in one week: Govt

The road ministry on Sunday said that a record 534 km of national highways was constructed in one week, beginning January 8, 2020.In a statement, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that it has created a record by constructing ...

US, Afghan officials slam killing of 2 female Supreme Court judges in Kabul

Kabul Afghanistan, January 17 ANISputnik US and Afghan officials on Sunday condemned the killing of two female supreme court judges in Kabul, holding the Taliban movement responsible for the incident. Earlier in the day, two female judges w...

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Pondicherry defeat Mumbai by six wickets

Mumbais losing streak was extended to four after they suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Pondicherry in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday here at the Wankhede Stadium. After being asked to bat first, Mumbai witnessed a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021