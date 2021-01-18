Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar stands tall despite strong Chinese data; euro struggles

The U.S. dollar held firm at a four-week high against its rivals on Monday as an undercurrent of risk aversion swept through currency markets in the backdrop of weak U.S. economic data, knocking the Australian dollar and the euro lower.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:05 IST
FOREX-Dollar stands tall despite strong Chinese data; euro struggles
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. dollar held firm at a four-week high against its rivals on Monday as an undercurrent of risk aversion swept through currency markets in the backdrop of weak U.S. economic data, knocking the Australian dollar and the euro lower. With U.S. markets shut for a holiday on Monday and Joe Biden set to be inaugurated as the next U.S. President on Wednesday, major currencies remained within well-worn ranges expecting some volatility later in the week.

After a dollar selloff last year, the opening weeks of 2021 has seen a reversal of fortunes with a broad dollar basket rising nearly 2% so far this year thanks to a broad-based rise in U.S. Treasury yields, though analysts remain wary about the short-term outlook. "History suggests a strong seasonal pattern that points to the potential for further near-term strength but this seasonal bias might prove less forceful this year given the broad macro backdrop remains consistent with continued optimism and support for risky assets," MUFG strategists said.

The euro dipped to a six-week low of $1.2066. The Antipodeans were soft against the greenback with the Aussie hitting a one-week trough of $0.7679, while the kiwi at a three-week low of $0.7117. AUD/ Better-than-expected Chinese economic data headed off further weakness among riskier currencies, but was not enough to shift currency traders' mood decisively.

The mood soured after Friday's data showed U.S. retail sales fell for a third straight month in December, stoking worries that the recovery is running into trouble as health authorities warned that the worst of the latest COVID-19 wave might be yet to come. Europe is also facing surging cases and an Italian government that must survive crucial votes in parliament on Monday and Tuesday in order to cling to power is also making some traders nervous.

The dollar index steadied after touching a one-month high and last traded at 90.857, its highest level since Dec. 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Congress calls for 12-hour bandh in Tripura

Congress has called for a 12-hour state-bandh on January 19 to protest an attack on state party chief Pijush Kanti Biswass vehicle, which they alleged was done by Bhartiya Janta Party BJP workers. The attack allegedly took place in front of...

EMERGING MARKETS-Russia's rouble leads EMEA FX losses on weak oil, political woes

Russias rouble led losses in emerging-market currencies on Monday as oil prices plummeted, while most stocks fell further from record highs as a spike in global coronavirus cases curbed appetite for risk-driven assets. The rouble sank about...

Mamata to contest from Nandigram in West Bengal Assembly polls

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will contest from Nandigram Assembly seat in the state election that is due in just a few months. I will contest from Nandigram Assembl...

Germany prepares for further coronavirus measures

Germanys health minister said on Monday that although measures to contain the coronavirus had started to have an effect, more needed to be done to bring it permanently under control.The infection numbers seem to be decreasing, which is good...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021