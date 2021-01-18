Left Menu
Development News Edition

STMicroelectronics appointed Rajita D'Souza as President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced today the appointment of Rajita D'Souza as President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility (CHRO). Effective Jan 1, 2021, she reports directly to Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO and is a member of ST's Executive Committee.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:36 IST
STMicroelectronics appointed Rajita D'Souza as President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility
Rajita D'Souza. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] January 18 (ANI/PNN): STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced today the appointment of Rajita D'Souza as President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility (CHRO). Effective Jan 1, 2021, she reports directly to Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO and is a member of ST's Executive Committee. In her role, Rajita D'Souza is responsible for leading ST's global HR organization (people development, performance management, compensation & benefits, recruitment, and will play a critical role in driving the company's sustainability strategy and programs including ST's goal to be carbon neutral by 2027.

Previously Chief Human Resources Officer at Bekaert, a world market and technology leader in steel wire transformation and coating technologies, Rajita D'Souza has wide experience in large industrial companies. She started her career in 1993 as Manager Operations with Reliance Consultancy Services in Mumbai, India. In 1997, she joined General Electric, where she held various HR leadership positions with increasing responsibility and scope. Ten years later, she moved to SABIC to become Director Human Resources in Europe. In 2011, she was appointed Vice President Human Resources for the EMEA region of The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company.

Rajita D'Souza was born in Mumbai, India, in 1973. She holds a master's degree in Law from the University of Mumbai and a bachelor's degree in Business Management. She is also a certified Master Black-Belt in Six Sigma quality. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Speculators' net long position on sterling jumps to 10-month high

The pound started the week down against the dollar and euro on Monday but analysts remained upbeat about the British currencys prospects and futures data showed the biggest net long position since March 2020. Global markets started the week...

Congress calls for 12-hour bandh in Tripura

Congress has called for a 12-hour state-bandh on January 19 to protest an attack on state party chief Pijush Kanti Biswass vehicle, which they alleged was done by Bhartiya Janta Party BJP workers. The attack allegedly took place in front of...

EMERGING MARKETS-Russia's rouble leads EMEA FX losses on weak oil, political woes

Russias rouble led losses in emerging-market currencies on Monday as oil prices plummeted, while most stocks fell further from record highs as a spike in global coronavirus cases curbed appetite for risk-driven assets. The rouble sank about...

Mamata to contest from Nandigram in West Bengal Assembly polls

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will contest from Nandigram Assembly seat in the state election that is due in just a few months. I will contest from Nandigram Assembl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021