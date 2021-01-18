Racold Wins the Most Prestigious BEE Award for the 10th Time

Bureau of Energy Efficiency recognizes Racold under electric storage water heater categoryMumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire IndiaRacold, India’s largest provider of water heating solutions, has added yet another milestone to its credit by bagging the ‘Most Energy Efficient Appliance of the Year 2020’ BEE award in the electric storage water heater category. With this win, Racold sets a new benchmark in the industry for energy efficiency standards and has the distinction of being the only brand in the category to win the BEE award for the 10th time.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency Award was presented to Ariston Thermo India’s Managing Director along with the Research and Development Head, by the Chief Guest, Shri R. K. Singh Hon’ble Minister of State (IC) for Power and New & Renewable Energy, and Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship at a glittering ceremony held online. Since its inception, the company has placed energy efficiency at the heart of its sustainable growth strategy and are deeply committed to energy conservation.

Racold’s Electric Storage Water Heater 25 Litre product is a combination of Design, Style and Energy Efficiency. It comes with an environmental friendly “Zero ODP” thermal insulation and glossy ABS outer body that helps in protecting heat loss which ensures a 5 star energy rating. Other features like Titanium plus coated inner tank provides better protection against aggressive corrosion and durability, Smart Mix feature helps in giving extra Hot water to the consumers.

The company has dedicated itself to creating sustainable, environment friendly products for its consumers and has helped a great deal in bringing India one step closer to its Climate Pledge.

Mr. Mohit Narula, Managing Director, Ariston Thermo India Pvt. Ltd. ­­­­­­­­­­commented, “Ever since the origin of Racold, our goal has been to strive for a cleaner and sustainable planet. Energy conservation and efficiency have been our core driving factors while bringing innovative and stylish products to our consumers. It is a proud moment for all of us at Racold to win this prestigious award and is a testimony for our commitment towards energy conservation and sustainability.”The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, is mandated to regulate and promote energy efficiency and its conservation in India. The BEE recognizes innovation and achievements in energy conservation by industries and manufacturers of BEE star labelled appliances. The awards are also recognition of their demonstrated commitment to energy conservation and efficiency.

The BEE approved 5-star rated water heaters not only help in cutting down electricity bills but also help in preserving energy.

About Racold Racold is India’s largest manufacturer and provider of water heating solutions for over 60 years. It is a fully owned subsidiary of the €1.71 billion Ariston Thermo Group-Italy, the world leaders in the water and environmental heating solutions. Ever since its inception, Racold, has been setting standards in the Indian Water Heating Industry by bringing in new technology, enhancing the aesthetics, quality, safety, durability and performance of the product. Racold has set a new benchmark in the industry for energy efficiency standards and has the distinction of being the only brand in the water heating category to win the BEE award for the 10th time. It is also the only chosen water heater brand in the category to be selected as a Superbrand for 2019 after an extensive online consumer voting process.

About Ariston Thermo GroupAriston Thermo is an international company among the leaders in water and environmental heating solutions. The Group develops and provides solutions that use renewable energy, such as thermal solar and heat pumps, with a continuous investment in innovation for the development of increasingly advanced connectivity systems. In 2019, the Group posted a turnover of 1.71 billion euros and sales for 8.2 million products in more than 150 countries; counting 7,500 employees, 69 operating companies and 6 representative offices in 42 countries, 26 production sites in 15 countries and 24 centres of expertise for research and development in 15 countries. The Group offers a full range of products, systems and services mainly under the brands Ariston, ELCO, Chaffoteaux, Atag, Racold, Calorex, NTI, HTP. The goal of Ariston Thermo is to look to the future of thermal comfort, offering an optimal combination of quality, energy savings and respect for the environment.

