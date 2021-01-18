Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:17 IST
HMSI launches sports edition of Grazia at Rs 82,564

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) on Monday launched sports edition of its scooter model Grazia priced at Rs 82,564 (ex-showroom Gurugram).

The Grazia Sports Edition is powered by a BSVI-compliant 125cc engine with features such as idling stop system and side stand indicator with engine cut-off.

The scooter comes with an overall re-crafted look with sporty colour and graphics along with racing stripes and red-black coloured rear suspension, HMSI said in a statement.

HMSI Managing Director, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata said Honda re-invented the scooter market in the past 20 years and the launch of the new sports edition of Grazia adds more excitement to the premium scooter segment.

Stating that Honda Grazia is tailor-made for those riders with youthful and fun persona, HMSI Director (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, ''As the educational institutes start opening their campus, Grazia Sports Edition will be the new choice for many looking for their personal mobility on two wheels.'' The new Grazia Sports Edition will be available at Honda two-wheeler dealerships across India, HMSI said.

