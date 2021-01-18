Left Menu
ZinQ Technologies spikes affinity amongst millennials; sells over 2,00,000 power banks in the last year

ZinQ Technologies, young and trendy lifestyle gadgets & accessories startup has today announced that it has sold over 2,00,000 power banks in India since its inception in 2019. After selling an average of 1000 power banks per day over the last year, ZinQ has emerged as one of the fastest-growing consumer tech brands in India.

18-01-2021
ZinQ Technologies spikes affinity amongst millennials; sells over 2,00,000 power banks in the last year
Arnav Mutneja, Director, ZinQ Technologies. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): ZinQ Technologies, young and trendy lifestyle gadgets & accessories startup has today announced that it has sold over 2,00,000 power banks in India since its inception in 2019. After selling an average of 1000 power banks per day over the last year, ZinQ has emerged as one of the fastest-growing consumer tech brands in India. Portable power banks seem to be the gadget of choice for the youth of today. It is a must have-item in daily life, especially for millennials who use their mobile phones excessively. The brand is offering products that fill the style and durability demand at a not very expensive rate. ZinQ Technologies power banks have a long-lasting life with 20,000 mAh batteries and are so sleek that they can be easily carried on hikes, trekking, office, college, etc.

The brand aims to redefine the consumer tech industry with its cool designs and performance-based products. Commenting on the growth, Arnav Mutneja, Founder, ZinQ Technologies says, "We anticipated the demand and were assured that our products would be welcomed in the market because of their looks and durability but the overwhelming sales came as a surprise to us. We have witnessed a significant demand for power banks in the past year as the trend of work from home has pushed the customers to invest more in smart accessories. We are looking forward to higher demand for our other products also."

The online-only brand, ZinQ has a huge range of consumer tech products in India. This includes cooling pads, headphones, mouse, keyboard, speakers, UPS, etc. ZinQ is also gearing up to launch two new power banks in India. Meanwhile, the company has also highlighted that it sells over 75,000 units of IT gadgets and mobile accessories every month with 2,500 units sold every day. Incepted in 2019, ZinQ Technologies is a brainchild of Quantum Hi Tech Merchandising Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading and widely acknowledged computer and gaming peripherals, sound systems and surveillance solutions brand.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

