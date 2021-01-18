Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gaming firm Nazara Technologies files IPO papers with Sebi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:43 IST
Gaming firm Nazara Technologies files IPO papers with Sebi

Gaming firm Nazara Technologies has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float an initial public offering.

The company, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is popularly known for its games on World Cricket Championship, Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu series.

Nazara's public issue will see a sale of 49,65,476 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders, according to draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.

Those selling shares in the IPO include Mitter Infotech LLP - a promoter of the company, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Good Game Investment Trust, IndexArb Securities and Azimuth Investments.

Nazara Technologies was founded in 1999 by Nitish Mittersain, who is the Joint Managing Director of the firm.

The company said that listing of equity shares will enhance its brand name and provide liquidity to the existing shareholders.

The listing will also provide a public market for equity shares in India, the company added.

ICICI Securities, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited and IIFL Securities are book running lead managers to the issue.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

It had earlier filed preliminary papers with Sebi in February 2018 and had received approval to float the IPO, but the firm did not launch the issue.

Earlier this month, WestBridge Ventures II Investment Holdings -- a fund managed by WestBridge Capital -- exited from Nazara by selling shares worth over Rs 500 crore to Plutus Wealth Management LLP and its associates.

Apart from the latest transaction, WestBridge had sold shares to IIFL Special Opportunities Fund and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, for Rs 327 crore and Rs 182 crore, respectively, in Nazara during 2017.

The company has undertaken investments and acquisitions in various gaming categories, including esports, edutainment, infotainment, fantasy sports, multiplayer games like carrom and mobile cricket games, among others to strengthen its position in the gaming and sports media space.

Nazara owns IPs, including WCC and CarromClash in mobile games, Kiddopia in gamified early learning, NODWIN and Sportskeeda in esports and esports media, and Halaplay and Qunami in skill-based, fantasy and trivia games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thai protesters accuse authorities of abduction, intimidation

Thai police said on Monday they were investigating a complaint by a political activist who said he had been abducted by a group of unknown men and then questioned inside a van for 12 hours before being dumped on the street. Mongkol Santimet...

Ind vs Aus: 'Proud' BCCI applauds Siraj after pacer picks maiden Test fifer

As pacer Mohammad Siraj recorded his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket on Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI said that it could not be more proud of the achievement. Sirajs hard work paid off on the fourth day of t...

Emirates airline offers COVID-19 vaccines to staff

Emirates airline on Monday started offering employees vaccinations against the COVID-19 disease with priority given to front-line workers such as cabin crew and pilots. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and another developed by China National Pha...

Making all efforts to extradite fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya: Centre to SC

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it is making all efforts to extradite fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, accused in bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines from United Kingdom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021