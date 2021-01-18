Left Menu
Development News Edition

Udaan inks pan-India distribution partnership with hummel

Udaan also provides marketing and sales support.Udaan has built an incredible team and digital network throughout India and we look forward to expanding our reach to consumers with an improved customer experience.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 16:22 IST
Udaan inks pan-India distribution partnership with hummel
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform Udaan on Monday said it has signed a pan-India distribution partnership with Danish sportstyle brand, hummel.

As part of this partnership, hummel will leverage Udaan's vast distribution network to offer its range of products across the length and breadth of the country, a statement said.

Founded in 1923, hummel is one of the oldest sportswear brands in the business with roots in football and handball, and has previously been worn by iconic football teams such as Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Benfica and the Denmark national team.

hummel continues to sponsor clubs and players within handball and football, Everton being one of them.

In India, hummel is retailing a wide array of products beyond sports shoes such as T-shirts, sneakers, jackets, track pants, training jackets, sweatshirts, bags, accessories amongst others, the statement said.

''We are excited to sign an agreement with hummel to be their exclusive pan-India distribution partner. We will use our extensive reach, tech-enabled platform and experienced team, to cater to hummel's existing and prospective customers across the country,'' Udaan Head-Lifestyle Business Kumar Saurabh said.

He added that with benefits of immediate access and distribution efficiencies leveraging the power of e-commerce, over 2,500 brands have already partnered Udaan.

These brands are leveraging Udaan's pan-India distribution network to reach out to over three million users with an everyday delivery cycle across 900 cities covering more than 12,000 pin codes. Udaan also provides marketing and sales support.

''Udaan has built an incredible team and digital network throughout India and we look forward to expanding our reach to consumers with an improved customer experience. We are committed to this partnership and look forward to a credible and successful long-term association,'' hummel India and South East Asia Director Soumava Naskar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sinovac says its COVID-19 vaccine more effective with longer dosing interval

Chinas Sinovac Biotech said on Monday that a clinical trial in Brazil showed its COVID-19 vaccine was almost 20 percentage points more effective in a small sub-group of patients who received their two doses longer apart. The protection rate...

Binomo launches a safe online trading platform for generating additional income

Kingstown Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, January 18 ANIBusinessWire India Binomo is a category A member of the International Financial Commission, which guarantees customers quality of service, transparency of relations, and protection f...

Infidigit bags the SEO mandate for cure.fit

Infidigit has won the SEO mandate for cure.fit, a health and fitness business. The Bengaluru-based startup offers digital and offline offerings including fitness training, healthy meals, mental well-being, and primary care. As part of the m...

VrLocal offers on demand services for enterprises

New Delhi India, January 18 ANIDigpu Covid-19 has certainly been an eye-opener for people across the globe. The need to keep everything clean and sanitized was never a concern before this pandemic. Even to touch something had become questio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021