Infidigit bags the SEO mandate for cure.fit

As part of the mandate, Infidigit will extend its extensive SEO services to help increase the user base on cure.fit. Kunal Chourasia, Head - Engineering, cure.fit, commenting on the collaboration, said, Its the right time to leverage the power of organic search while we help users in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

PTI | India | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Infidigit has won the SEO mandate for cure.fit, a health and fitness business. The Bengaluru-based startup offers digital and offline offerings including fitness training, healthy meals, mental well-being, and primary care. As part of the mandate, Infidigit will extend its extensive SEO services to help increase the user base on cure.fit. The agency specialises in accelerating organic growth for businesses with the power of SEO. cure.fit has curated its services to become a one-stop destination for physical and mental well-being solutions. Users can take their pick in a personal, group or live fitness sessions. They can achieve optimal mindfulness with guided meditation sessions. Users also get access to easy to prepare healthy meals by in-house experts and nutritionists. Kunal Chourasia, Head - Engineering, cure.fit, commenting on the collaboration, said, "It's the right time to leverage the power of organic search while we help users in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. We are well aware of Infidigit's capabilities as Technical SEO experts and are happy to partner with them to strengthen our online presence." Kaushal Thakkar, Founder, Infidigit, said, "We're excited to onboard cure.fit, and we look forward to a great journey ahead. Our strategy for every client is tailored as per their business goals. With cure.fit, we have a strategy that focuses on Content & Technical SEO." Infidigit is a Mumbai based SEO first agency with clients across the globe. It is the only agency in India to be the winner at the Search Engine Land Awards for the SEO campaign it created for a fashion eCommerce company in South Africa. This team of digital marketing experts spearhead the SEO industry in ASIA. The team strongly believes that data drives decisions, and are known to deliver exceptional results, bringing in laurels such as the Search Engine Land Awards, DMA ECHO Awards, Indian Digital Marketing Awards, among many more.

