Left Menu
Development News Edition

Binomo launches a safe online trading platform for generating additional income

Binomo is a category "A" member of the International Financial Commission, which guarantees customers quality of service, transparency of relations, and protection from a neutral and independent dispute resolution organization. It offers an experience of a smarter online trading platform with 900,000+ traders trading daily from over 130 countries. Binomo is not an online game, rather honest trading. It is based on real-time analysis and the ability to predict the market through experience. It attracts those who are interested in improving their trading skills from home.

ANI | Kingstown | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:51 IST
Binomo launches a safe online trading platform for generating additional income
Binomo logo. Image Credit: ANI

Kingstown [Saint Vincent and the Grenadines], January 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Binomo is a category "A" member of the International Financial Commission, which guarantees customers quality of service, transparency of relations, and protection from a neutral and independent dispute resolution organization. It offers an experience of a smarter online trading platform with 900,000+ traders trading daily from over 130 countries. Binomo is not an online game, rather honest trading. It is based on real-time analysis and the ability to predict the market through experience. It attracts those who are interested in improving their trading skills from home. How to Use Binomo

Anyone can achieve good results through online trading once they are determined to evolve. Find powerful tools for professional trading such as an economic calendar, charting tools, Bollinger wave indicators, MACD, Moving Average, and others. Explore the Binomo Education section of the Binomo Website to learn more. * Make an account on Binomo through the easy sign-in procedure

* Binomo asks for data verification, to ensure the safety of their customers. A strict verification is conducted on- identification, bank card, address, and other important details for protecting the users against fraud. * Make a demo account with USD 1000 demo funds for training.

* The minimum deposit on Binomo is just USD 5 (350 INR) and the minimum investment is $1 (70 INR). * After the registration, they have to assign bank cards or e-wallets for making transactions.

* Funds can be withdrawn using the same method a trader chooses to deposit the funds, if a trader registers and verifies more than one method they can withdraw using any. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala will strongly intervene against move to privatise PSUs:CM

The Kerala governmentwill strongly intervene against the Centres decision toprivatise various public sector enterprises in the state,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.Replying to the calling attention motion of CPIMMLA, S Sharm...

IRFC IPO subscribed 65 pc on first day of offer

The initial public offer of the Indian Railway Finance Corporation IRFC was subscribed 65 per cent on the first day of subscription on Monday. The offer received bids for 80,89,30,700 shares against 1,24,75,05,993 shares on offer, as per da...

Protests over hardship move to central Tunis after arrests

Dozens of protesters gathered in central Tunis on Monday chanting we came in the daytime after several nights of demonstrations in cities across the country that police say have led to about 1,000 arrests. The protests, involving clashes wi...

Tennis-Kyrgios calls Djokovic 'tool' after quarantine demands

Nick Kyrgios joined former Davis Cup player Sam Groth in criticising Novak Djokovic after the Serbian world number one reportedly wrote to Australian Open organisers asking them to ease quarantine restrictions for players.Passengers who arr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021