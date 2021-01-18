Brexit deal is good for fishing industry says PM Johnson's spokesman

Brexit deal is good for fishing industry says PM Johnson's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:41 IST
Britain's Brexit deal with the European Union is a good one for the commercial fishing industry, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday when asked about fishermen's anger over difficulty exporting goods to Europe.
"We believe this is a good deal for fisheries, but will obviously work closely with them to address any temporary issues they face," the spokesman said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Brexit
- Boris Johnson
- Europe
- Britain
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson says he will carry on as British leader after Brexit
Britons flying home to Spain caught in post-Brexit red tape
European shares kick off 2021 with rally on Brexit and vaccine optimism
Soccer-Allardyce says post-Brexit rules adding to West Brom transfer woes
Sterling drops as new UK lockdown measures outweigh Brexit deal relief