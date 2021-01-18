Brexit deal is good for fishing industry says PM Johnson's spokesman

Britain's Brexit deal with the European Union is a good one for the commercial fishing industry, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday when asked about fishermen's anger over difficulty exporting goods to Europe.

"We believe this is a good deal for fisheries, but will obviously work closely with them to address any temporary issues they face," the spokesman said.

