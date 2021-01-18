CISF jawan saves life of Delhi Metro passenger

CISF jawan saves life of Delhi Metro passengerPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:12 IST
A CISF jawan saved the life of a 45-year-old man who fell unconscious at a Delhi Metro station here on Monday by administering him the CPR medical procedure, officials said.
The incident took place at the Dabri Mor station in the Janakpuri area of the national capital around 9 am.
The man fell unconscious just before the security check area of the station and constable Vikas present on duty immediately administered the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) medical procedure on the passenger, following which he came back to his senses, he said.
The man, a local resident, later proceeded on his journey and said he does not want to go to a hospital, the official said.
The CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards the Delhi Metro network. PTI NES KJ
