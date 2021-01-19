Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar hovers near one-month high as Biden's FX policy takes shape

The dollar hovered around its highest in nearly one month on Tuesday with traders expecting U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen to affirm a more traditional commitment to market-set currency rates when she testifies at Capitol Hill later.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 07:19 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 07:19 IST
FOREX-Dollar hovers near one-month high as Biden's FX policy takes shape

The dollar hovered around its highest in nearly one month on Tuesday with traders expecting U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen to affirm a more traditional commitment to market-set currency rates when she testifies at Capitol Hill later. President-elect Joe Biden's pick to head the Treasury is prepared to say the United States "doesn't seek a weaker currency to gain competitive advantage", returning to a more traditional posture after outgoing President Donald Trump often railed against dollar strength.

Biden is set to be inaugurated on Wednesday. The greenback has started the year with a near 2% rally against major peers, supported by a rise U.S. Treasury yields in response to Biden's plan for a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.

The safe-haven currency fell nearly 7% last year on expectations U.S. monetary policy would stay ultra-loose and on hopes for a post-pandemic global recovery. The greenback has also been helped recently by an unwinding of bearish bets, with data showing that hedge funds piled up the biggest net short position since May 2011 in the week ended Jan. 12. Such large positions suggest that traders would be relatively more inclined to reduce their positions than add to already big bets.

However, many analysts still expect the currency to eventually resume its march lower during 2021. An improving economic outlook under increased fiscal spending and accelerated vaccinations, along with ultra-easy monetary policy, will scupper any attempt for a more sustained rally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Kim Mundy wrote in a note.

"Further USD upside this week will be contained," she said. The dollar index was 0.1% lower at 90.690 in early Asian trading, after edging as high as 90.94 overnight for the first time since Dec. 21. Trading was subdued with U.S. markets shut for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

The dollar was little changed at 103.72 yen, consolidating in a narrow range after reaching a one-month high of 104.40 last week. The euro rose 0.1% to $1.20855, after dipping to 1.2054 on Monday for the first time since Dec. 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

It’s not going to be easy, says Kamala Harris

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead after January 20 when Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, saying it is not going to be easy.Were going into Wednes...

OnePlus releases January 2021 security patch for Nord N10 5G in EU, NA

OnePlus has started rolling out a new software update for the Nord N10 5G in Europe EU, and North America NA. The latest update is arriving as OxygenOS 10.5.9.In the EU, the new update is arriving with build number 10.5.9.BE89BA while the N...

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says city to extend social distancing measures

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the government will extend social distancing measures due to expire this week as the city remains on heightened alert after the number of COVID-19 infections climbed back into triple digits.Lam, s...

Golf-Rahm withdraws from PGA Tour's La Quinta field

World No.2 Jon Rahm withdrew from the field for this weeks The American Express in La Quinta, California but did not give a reason for his decision, a PGA Tour spokesman said on Monday. The Spaniard, who tied for seventh two weeks ago at Ka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021