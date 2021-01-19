Boomi announces expansion of relationship with Amazon Web Services

Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, and a leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), has announced an expansion of its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Boomi, an AWS Technology Partner, has released Boomi Kubernetes Molecule on AWS Quick Start to help customers on AWS modernise through enterprise data integration and improve the delivery of integrated experiences.

Additionally, Boomi has joined the AWS Public Sector Partner Program, further extending its focus on the government, education, and the non-profit sector.

Boomi continually looks for new ways to work with AWS through pre-built offerings that help customers expedite the process to get started with the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform so they can begin designing and building their application and event-driven data integrations.

Following the Boomi Molecule on AWS Quick Start introduced in 2019, the Boomi Kubernetes Molecule on AWS Quick Start enables customers to drastically slash the time to deploy a Boomi Molecule on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS). By reducing hundreds of processes that could take days to implement to a few simple steps, Boomi allows customers to deploy in under an hour.

In addition, customers will be able to leverage the scalability of deploying a Boomi Molecule on Amazon EKS while also using the reference architectures and deployment guides.

"We're constantly seeking ways to help customers advance their migration to the cloud and application modernisation efforts with a platform-based approach that enables integrated experiences, which instantly connect people to what they want," said Ed Macosky, Head of Product at Boomi.

"Boomi's relationship with AWS and the development of the new Boomi Kubernetes Molecule on AWS Quick Start better enables customers to deliver integrated experiences. Through a simplified path to launching an elastic Boomi runtime at scale, customers can accelerate cloud modernisation on AWS projects."

By joining the AWS Public Sector Partner Program, Boomi can help federal, state, and local government entities and agencies modernise and transform applications and IT to better serve citizens and communities on AWS. Program participation also aids higher education organisations' efforts to support remote learning, resilience, and campus re-entry. In 2019, the Boomi AtomSphere Platform achieved U.S. FedRAMP authorisation, and Boomi is now a recognised Authority to Operate (ATO) on AWS Partner. ATO on AWS outlines standards in security, authorisation, and monitoring of cloud services and products.

Today's announcement from Boomi follows the recent introduction of the Boomi iPaaS Connector for Amazon EventBridge, an out-of-the-box integration connector. Customers use the Boomi Connector for Amazon EventBridge as a source for their Amazon EventBridge integrations.

Boomi's industry-leading iPaaS is designed to make it faster and easier to unify data, systems, applications, processes, and people. The Boomi AtomSphere Platform can help manage the movement of data across hybrid cloud landscapes, bringing all data together in real-time.

For more information about Boomi's solutions for AWS please click here. Additional details on the Boomi Kubernetes Molecule on AWS Quick Start can be found in this Boomiverse community article.