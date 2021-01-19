Left Menu
Man Industries bags orders worth Rs 250 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 10:13 IST
Pipe manufacturer Man Industries (India) Ltd on Tuesday said it bagged orders worth Rs 250 crore.

''The company has received new orders worth approximately Rs 250 crore which are to be executed over the next 5 months,'' Man Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The company, however, did not share details of the orders received.

Man Industries is the flagship company of Man Group and is one of the largest players in longitudinal submerged arc welding (LSAW) pipes, spirally welded pipes and coating systems.

