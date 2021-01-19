Left Menu
Daffodil Software bags the Best Financial Mobile Application award at the 2020 Mobile Web Award Competition

GURGAON, India, Jan. 19, 2021 PRNewswire -- The software solutions company - Daffodil Software bagged the award for the Best Financial Services Mobile Application at the recently held annual Mobile Web Awards organized by the Web Marketing Association.The software services provider won the award for its AI-enabled Mobile App for Currency Detection called MANI Mobile Aided Note Identifier.

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 19-01-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 10:24 IST
Daffodil Software bags the Best Financial Mobile Application award at the 2020 Mobile Web Award Competition

GURGAON, India, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The software solutions company - Daffodil Software bagged the award for the Best Financial Services Mobile Application at the recently held annual Mobile Web Awards organized by the Web Marketing Association.

The software services provider won the award for its AI-enabled Mobile App for Currency Detection called MANI (Mobile Aided Note Identifier). The exemplary mobile application was built for one of Daffodil's prestigious clients - Reserve Bank of India (RBI) - which helped the visually-impaired identify the denomination of Indian banknotes. The application proved the scope of Artificial Intelligence benefitting 8 million visually impaired people across India. With more than 1 million downloads, the MANI app functionality has been lauded for its utility and simplicity.

The development of the application came with its own set of challenges such as identifying the notes in different light conditions. To overcome this, team Daffodil used Machine Learning (ML) with Image Classification. Another major challenge was to enable the app to function in offline mode for users with low or no internet connectivity. This raised the problem of self-training in the data set for which the team at Daffodil rigorously trained the data set to provide accurate results. ''AI has great potential to help and improve the life quality of the marginalized. We at Daffodil are constantly identifying areas to use Artificial Intelligence to solve real-world problems. Eventually, it's not only the client satisfaction that we focus on, but as a technology partner we are here to do our bit in making a better world for everyone through Artificial Intelligence and other technologies,'' said Yogesh Agarwal, CEO & Founder (Daffodil Software). What sets the Web Marketing Association from other award programs is its commitment in recognizing and boosting the morale of the creative minds behind the success of a brand or campaign. Founded in 1997 - Web Marketing Association (WMA) recognizes the best and the most innovative in Internet marketing and development. It covers a gamut of segments in the World Wide Web including Online advertising, Website design, and promotion, PR, digital campaigns, and more. The annual Web Award Competition has been recognizing the best in the industry for almost 25 years now.

About Daffodil Software:For more than 20 years, Daffodil Software has been a trusted software technology partner to organizations across the globe. With our roots into innovation, tech agility, & time-proven processes, our team of 800+ technologists strive to shape the tech industry and help businesses elevate their value proposition through technology. For more information, visit https://www.daffodilsw.comLogo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089491/daffodil_software_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

